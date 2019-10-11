By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Erick Kabendera’s lawyer Jebra Kambole yesterday told Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court that his client has written to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on how settle the economic sabotage crimes facing the freelance journalist.

He made the revelation before Kusutu resident magistrate Mr Augustine Rwizile yesterday, when the case against Mr Kabendera came for mentioning.

Mr Kambole told the court that his client wrote to the DPP’s office under Section 194(2) of criminal procedures Act, which was amended in 2019.

State attorney Mr Wankyo Solomon, who said that investigation into MrKabendera’s case is yet to be completed, confirmed that DPP office has received the letter from Mr Kabendera.

Kabendera faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.

According to the prosecution, on diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 in Dar es Salaam, and with other persons, the accused knowingly facilitated a criminal racket.

The state further claims that the accused (in the second offence) failed to pay taxes amounting to Sh173.247 million that was payable to the Tanzania Revenue Authority.