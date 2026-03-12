Depu’s sixth goal lifts Yanga to crucial victory in title push

Dar es Salaam. A late goal from Laurindo Aurelio, popularly known as “Depu,” secured a crucial 1–0 victory for defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) over Tanzania Prisons in a tightly contested Tanzania Mainland Premier League match played today, March 12, 2026.

Depu struck in the 78th minute, converting a rebound after Tanzania Prisons goalkeeper Mussa Mbisa failed to fully clear a powerful free kick from Allan Okello.

Mbisa initially managed to block the shot, but the ball spilled back into play, allowing the alert forward to pounce and slot it home, handing Yanga the decisive goal.

The strike marked Depu’s sixth goal of the ongoing league campaign, further strengthening his growing influence in the Yanga attack this season.

The victory allowed Yanga to tighten their grip at the top of the league standings, moving to 35 points from 13 matches.

The result puts them seven points clear of second-placed JKT Tanzania and eight points ahead of both Azam FC and Simba, who occupy third and fourth positions respectively.

Despite the win, it was far from an easy outing for the reigning champions.

Tanzania Prisons adopted a highly defensive approach throughout the match, crowding their half and limiting clear scoring chances for the hosts.

Yanga dominated possession and spent much of the match pushing forward in search of a breakthrough, but the Mbeya Region-based side remained disciplined in defense and forced the champions to work hard for the three points.

The defensive strategy, however, came at the expense of attacking opportunities.

Tanzania Prisons rarely threatened going forward, leaving Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra largely untested for most of the encounter.

With limited attacking intent, the visitors focused primarily on containing Yanga’s creative players and absorbing pressure.

Their resistance lasted for more than three quarters of the match before Depu finally broke the deadlock.

The defeat leaves Tanzania Prisons struggling near the bottom of the standings.

They remain in 15th place with 13 points from 16 matches and continue to face a tough battle to climb away from the relegation zone as the season progresses.

For Yanga, the victory represents another important step in their title defense as they continue to build momentum and widen the gap at the top of the table.