By DAILY NATION

Nairobi. Court has ordered a mental health evaluation for Sarah Wairimu Kamotho to determine whether she is competent to stand trial in the murder case of her husband Tob Cohen.

Ms Kamotho’s lawyer Phillip Murgor protested her continue detention alleging that his client has been sexually harassed by one of the investigators.

But State lawyer Catherine Mwaniki strongly refuted the claims.

The court ordered Ms Kamotho be detained at the Lang'ata Women's Prison before the case is mentioned on Monday.

Mr Cohen is a former CEO of Philips Electronics East Africa and was reported missing in July.

Ms Kamotho is being held on suspicion of being involved with his disappearance and the plot to have him killed.

Preliminary investigations had established that the suspect coached some witnesses to give false testimony on Mr Cohen’s movements. However the said witnesses recanted their statements and gave true accounts.

She allegedly coached her employees on what to tell investigative officers concerning her husband’s movements on the day he went missing.

Employees at the Dutchman’s home allegedly told the police that on the afternoon of July 20, he was picked up and driven off in a white car while carrying only a briefcase.

The couple are embroiled in a divorce case involving multi-million shilling property.