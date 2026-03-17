Body of drowned health officer recovered

Kigoma. The body of former health department officer, Amos Sika (33), who went missing in Lake Tanganyika, was recovered on the evening of March 15, 2026, in Kalalangabo village, Kigoma District.

The body was found floating near the site of the accident.

The tragedy occurred on Friday, March 13, when a boat carrying passengers capsized and sank, claiming a total of eight lives, including five health department staff.

The boat had been travelling from Kigoma Town to Kagunga village as part of a public service campaign, which included promoting the National Health Insurance scheme.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi yesterday, Kigoma District Administrative Secretary, Mganwa Nzota, said the body surfaced naturally after remaining submerged for 72 hours.

“We had been searching since Friday without success. Experts explained that a body submerged in water for 72 hours will eventually float.

Despite all efforts by divers, poor visibility, rainy weather and muddy conditions made recovery difficult. The body surfaced on its own around 3pm,” Nzota said.

He said that after being recovered, Sika’s body was taken ashore for preliminary examination and later transported to Maweni Regional Referral Hospital around 5pm, before arrangements began to return it to his family in Mbeya.

The boat accident claimed eight lives in total, including five health department staff from Kigoma District Council: assistant nurse Paul Luvanda (29), health secretary Rachel Msalila (28), dental officer Joyce Kandole (29), pharmacist Winny Nyabusani (31), and health officer Amos Sika (33).