Rhona Namanya’s key role in redefining Tanzania’s beverage landscape

Dar es Salaam. When Rhona Namanya reflects on her three and a half years as Head of Beer and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages at Serengeti Breweries Limited, she does not point to a single breakthrough moment.

Instead, she speaks of a series of deliberate choices, each grounded in one discipline: start with the consumer.

For Rhona, growth has never been accidental. It has been intentional, tested and built from insight.

One of the defining shifts during her tenure was embracing what she calls “Future-Back” thinking, an approach rooted in deeply understanding where consumers are headed before deciding what to build.

Serengeti Lemon stands as a clear example of that philosophy in action.

Rather than launching a product and hoping it would resonate, her team identified a clear human truth: Tanzanian drinkers were looking for something refreshing, lighter and bold, something familiar but with a twist.

The result was not just a new entrant into the flavoured beer segment.

It was a brand that quickly became the largest flavoured beer in the market, expanding the category rather than simply competing within it.

That moment reinforced a belief she now carries into every decision.

When you listen, test, learn and scale with the consumer at the centre, you do not just win share. You create new spaces for growth.

Whether it is the elegance of Serengeti Premium Apple, the front-row energy embodied by Serengeti Lite, or the enduring 30-year heritage of Serengeti Lager, Rhona insists that every brand conversation begins with one question: What does the consumer truly want? In her view, getting that answer right makes everything else possible.

This year’s Rising Woman theme, “Give to Gain,” resonates deeply with her leadership philosophy.

In an industry often obsessed with immediate results, she believes meaningful growth begins with what a leader is willing to give.

First, she gives clarity. She has learned that ambiguity slows teams down. Before expecting performance, she invests time in defining the destination, aligning her team around a clear vision so they can move with confidence and speed.

Second, she gives trust. Letting go of the need to control every variable has been one of her most powerful leadership lessons.

She sees her role not as having all the answers, but as creating an environment where her team feels safe enough to find them.

When people are trusted with ownership, they stop executing instructions and start building brands with conviction.

That is when performance accelerates and culture becomes a competitive advantage.

“In a world obsessed with results, we forget that results are simply the output of a healthy, empowered team. If you give clarity and trust first, growth follows.”

As a woman leading marketing in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Rhona views representation not as symbolism, but as strategy.

For decades, women formed a significant part of the consumer base, yet their perspectives were not always reflected in decision-making rooms.

She believes that placing women at the centre of brand conversations strengthens both relevance and commercial performance.

During the development of Serengeti Premium Apple, the company’s first premium RTD, women’s voices were critical.

They articulated the desire for sophistication, convenience and products that reflect modern lifestyles.

Those insights shaped the brand from formulation to launch, influencing everything from positioning to experience.

The result was not just a new product, but a more nuanced understanding of the evolving Tanzanian consumer.

This diversity of perspective has changed how her teams operate. Conversations are deeper.

Debates are sharper. Marketing is more empathetic and authentic.

In her experience, when a team reflects the society it serves, brand building becomes both more responsible and more profitable.

Mentorship has also become a central part of her leadership identity.

Rhona is clear that she stands where she does today because someone once saw potential in her before she fully recognised it herself. Her responsibility now is to extend that same belief to others.

For her, mentorship is not passive advice. It is active sponsorship.

It means creating opportunities for young marketers to lead projects, present on regional stages and own critical moments.

It means telling them they belong in the room until they believe it. It also means creating a culture where failure is treated as learning, not liability.

When people know they are supported, they are willing to take bold swings and bold swings build iconic brands.

As Serengeti Lager celebrates 30 years of bringing Tanzanians together, Rhona sees the milestone not as a moment of nostalgia, but as a launchpad.

The brand has been present in weddings, victories, celebrations and everyday connection for decades.

The next challenge, she believes, is ensuring that it continues to connect as the way Tanzanians socialise and celebrate evolves.

She is equally energised by the broader direction of the industry. Marketing is shifting from simply selling beverages to curating meaningful moments.

Consumers are more sophisticated, more globally aware and more discerning. The future lies in purpose-led innovation, premium experiences and brands that respect the intelligence of the people they serve.

When asked what excites her most about the next 30 years, her answer reflects both ambition and humility. “Serengeti’s 30 years are not a peak, they are a foundation. The next generation will take what we have built and go further. That is how progress should work.”

For the brands she stewards, the goal is continued cultural relevance. For the industry, it is responsible innovation. And for the next generation of leaders, it is surpassing those who came before.