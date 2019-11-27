By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s foreign affairs minister Professor Palamagamba Kabudi has today called on Kenyans to emulate their Tanzania counterparts by saying no to tribalism.

The minister was speaking during a ceremony to launch the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Prof Kabudi said although Kenya is a great country with great people tribalism has been holding the country back.

He called upon Kenyans to embrace unity, coherence and development driven politics instead of power politics.

“You (Kenya) have allowed tribal based politics for a long time something which has entertained corruption and what is even worse for most of African countries we have allowed politics of power and neglected development based politics,” said Prof Kabudi.

He commended President Kenyatta and former Kenya Prime Minister Mr Raila Odinga by ending their political animosity after the 2017 general election through the Hand Shake.

Two of Kenya’s top political figures and other dignitaries who attended the ceremony shook hands at the ceremony at the request of the former University don to symbolize solidarity.

Prof Kabudi, who described Kenya an engine of the regional economy, said East Africa Community will not allow to see Kenya pulled down due to the interests of few individuals.

“We wouldn’t interfere in your internal affairs but when we see what you are doing is ponderous to the prosperity of EAC we will stand and say it loud that, ‘what you are doing is wrong,” said Prof Kabuadi.