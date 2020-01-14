Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffles cabinet

By Daily Nation

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired two big men as he made a raft of changes to his Cabinet.

During his State of the Nation Address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the president dropped Mr Kiunjuri as Agriculture Cabinet secretary and replaced Henry Rotich as the National Treasury boss.

While the president did not make any reference to the two in his speech, he moved Mr Peter Munya from the Trade docket to replace Mr Kiunjuri as he confirmed Mr Ukur Yattani as National Treasury boss.

The president moved CSs Rachel Omamo from Defence to Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki from Health to Water, Monica Juma from Foreign Affairs to Defence and Simon Chelugui from Water to Labour.

The Head of State also reassigned Joe Okudo as Sports principal secretary, Dr Chris Kipto (principal secretary for environment and forestry), Dr Kevit Desai (principal secretary for East Africa Community) and Dr Margaret Mwakima (Principal secretary for regional development).

Others were Mrs Esther Koimett (principal secretary for broadcasting and telecommunications), Mr Peter Kaberia (principal secretary for mining), Ms Safina Kwekwe (principal secretary for tourism) and Prof Colletta Suda (principal secretary for gender).

NOMINATIONS

President Kenyatta also made new nominations to the Cabinet as follows:

Mutahi Kagwe - CS Health

Betty Maina - CS Industrialisation

John Weru - PS Trade

Dr Jwan Ouma - PS Vocational and Technical Training

Mary Kimunye - PS Public Service

Simon Nabukwesi - PS University Education and Research

Solomon Kitungu - PS Transport

Enoch Momanyi Onyango - PS Physical Planning

CASs

President Kenyatta also appointed new chief administrative secretaries (CASs):

Hussein Dado – Interior

Patrick ole Ntutu – Labour and Social Protection

Andrew Tuimur – Water

Abdul Bahari – Devolution and ASAL

Lawrence Karanja – Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development

Peter Odoyo – Defence

Maureen Magoma MBaka – ICT, Innovation and You affairs

Winnie Guchu – State Law Office

Wavinya Ndeti – Transport

Zachariah Kinuthia Mugure – Education

Mumina Bonaya _ Education

Lina Jebii Kilimo – Agriculture

Anne Mukami Nyaga – Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives

Mercy Mwangangi – Health

Nadia Ahmed Abdallah – ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs

Mr Rotich exit comes as he faces corruption charges, where he and former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thuge are accused of inflating the cost of constructing Arror and Kimwarer water dams.

The two officials were among more than 10 suspects who were charged on July 23, 2019 with multiple counts, including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

The court heard that they engaged in a project for the construction of Kimwarer multipurpose dam, without prior planning.

President Kenyatta reiterated his resolve to fight corruption and called on the Judiciary to help end the vice by delivering convictions.

"I seek the indulgence of the Judiciary. And I do so because no administration in the history of this country has prosecuted corruption cases the way I have. From ministers to governors, senior government officers to procurement officers, I have been on the front line," he said.

"And since I respect the principle of separation of powers, I have no powers of convicting the accused. I have done my part. And I will continue to do so. Now the Judiciary should give us convictions as an indication that we are winning in this war."

He urged courts to stop and reflect on their failure to convict Akasha brothers for drug trafficking.

" I think it is a shame on our country that we prosecuted a case against drug traffickers and we could not get a conviction and within a year of them being arraigned in the United States they have been jailed for no less than 25 years," he said.

"That is something that our Judiciary must come to terms with."

KIUNJURI

For Mr Kiunjuri, the writing has been on the wall after he chose to openly engage in 2022 succession politics against Mr Kenyatta's warning.

The vocal government official has been one of the strongest supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and his bid to succeed Mr Kenyatta when the Head of State completes his 10-year term in 2022.

The deputy president did not accompany the president as he announced the changes at State House Mombasa.

And during his speech, Mr Kenyatta once again reminded his ministers and civil servants that it is time to work and deliver on Jubilee Party promises as he reiterated his warning against politicking.

"I want the economy to be a more important focus than politics. And this is because our practice throughout our history has been to pursue the political kingdom as opposed to the economic kingdom. But that focus has been wrong," he said.

"It is the reason we still have remnants of poverty despite the years of progress we have made."

Cabinet secretaries who were not affected by the changes include Dr Fred Matiang’i (Interior and Coordination of National Government), Najib Balala (Tourism & Wildlife), James W. Macharia (Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works), Amina C. Mohamed (Sports, Culture & Heritage), Adan A. Mohamed, (East African Community & Regional Development), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Charles Keter (Energy).