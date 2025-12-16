Madina seeks funding to compete locally and abroad

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading female golfer, Madina Idd, has called on stakeholders to support her participation in local and international competitions scheduled for the coming year.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, December 15, 2025, Madina revealed that over the years she has largely relied on personal funds, with only minimal contributions from sponsors, to represent Tanzania abroad.

Golf is among the top sports in the country, and Tanzanian golfers, especially women, are performing exceptionally well when competing internationally,” said Madina.

She emphasized that with proper sponsorship and support, athletes like her could achieve even greater success while promoting the image of Tanzanian golf worldwide.

Madina, who has had an impressive run in this year’s tournaments both locally and internationally, appealed to a wide range of supporters, including individuals, private companies, government agencies, and financial institutions such as banks.

She stressed that contributions would not only help cover participation costs but also inspire and motivate athletes to continue excelling.

“By sponsoring our participation in local and international tournaments, the public and institutions can play a significant role in elevating golf in Tanzania. This support will inspire us to keep pushing our limits and showcase our talent on global platforms,” she added.

The 2026 golf calendar is expected to feature several high-profile tournaments that provide opportunities for exposure, skill development, and ranking improvements.

For Madina and other Tanzanian golfers, securing sponsorship will be crucial to ensuring that the country continues to produce competitive players who can excel on international stages.