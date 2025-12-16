How Mainland league shapes Tanzania’s Afcon participation

Dar es Salaam. As the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals draw closer, the Tanzania Mainland Premier League has emerged as a powerful contributor to the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18 next year.

A total of 25 players selected for Afcon will be drawn directly from the domestic league, underlining its growing influence not only on Taifa Stars but also across the African football landscape.

Of the 25 players, 20 will don the Tanzania national team jersey, Taifa Stars, while five will represent their respective native countries.

This balance reflects a league that is no longer just a local competition but a regional hub attracting quality talent and preparing players for the highest level of continental football.

Among those representing their native nations, Mali will rely on Young Africans’ first choice goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, whose consistency and composure between the posts have made him one of the league’s stand out performers.

Zimbabwe’s hopes will be boosted by Yanga’s lethal striker Prince Dube, whose goals and physical presence have been crucial both domestically and in continental club competitions.

Uganda will have a strong Mainland Premier League connection through two players.

Singida Black Stars’ holding midfielder Khalid Aucho brings experience, tactical discipline and leadership, while Simba’s dependable striker Steven Mukwala offers pace and finishing ability.

Nigeria will also be represented through Singida Black Stars goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, whose commanding displays have earned him recognition beyond Tanzania’s borders.

The largest share of the contribution, however, comes through Taifa Stars. Simba lead the way with seven players namely, Shomari Kapombe, Yusuph Kagoma, Wilson Nangu, Yakub Suleiman, Moris Abraham, Seleman Mwalimu and Kibu Denis.

Their inclusion highlights Simba’s role as a key development platform, providing players with exposure to high-pressure matches both locally and in CAF competitions.

Azam FC have also made a strong mark, supplying five Taifa Stars players: Zuberi Foba, Pascal Msindo, Feisal Salum, Iddi Seleman and Lusajo Mwaikenda. Feisal Salum, in particular, symbolizes the league’s technical growth, having matured into a creative leader capable of influencing games at international level.

Singida Black Stars continue to prove that emerging clubs can shape the national team, contributing Hussein Masalanga, Nickson Kibabage and Habibu Idd.

Their rise reflects the league’s increasing competitiveness and the success of investment beyond traditional giants. Young Africans (Yanga) complete the list with four Taifa Stars players: Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad, Mohammed “Tshabalala” Hussein and Dickson Job. Yanga’s strong domestic dominance and continental ambitions have created an environment where players develop tactical awareness, mental toughness and winning mentality.

The impact of the Mainland Premier League on Afcon goes beyond numbers. Regular competitive matches, improved coaching standards, better facilities and increased financial investment have elevated player readiness.

Taifa Stars will head to Morocco with a squad that largely understands each other’s strengths, having trained and competed together week in, week out at club level.

Moreover, the presence of foreign internationals selected from the league enhances its reputation across Africa. Scouts, clubs and national teams are increasingly viewing Tanzania as a credible football market, which in turn motivates local players to raise their standards.

As Afcon approaches, the Tanzania Mainland Premier League stands as a clear pillar of national pride and continental relevance.