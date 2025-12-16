New regulations seek to curb driver fatigue

Dar es Salaam. Commercial drivers will soon face stricter limits on how long they can stay behind the wheel under new regulations aimed at reducing fatigue-related road accidents and improving public safety.

The draft Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Fatigue Risk Management for Drivers) Regulations, 2025, introduce clear caps on daily and weekly driving hours, alongside mandatory rest periods, as part of a broader effort to manage fatigue risks in public and commercial transport.

Under the proposed rules, a driver will not be allowed to drive a public service vehicle for more than nine hours within a 24-hour period, nor exceed 48 driving hours in seven days. In addition, drivers must not drive for more than five consecutive hours without taking a resting break.

To reinforce safety, the regulations make rest compulsory. Drivers will be required to take at least 10 hours of rest within every 24 hours, a 30-minute break after every five consecutive hours of driving, and 24 consecutive hours of rest within seven working days.

Additionally, drivers will be required to take mandatory breaks every four hours for at least 10 to 20 minutes, ensuring they are fit to drive.

The Ministry of Transport, in partnership with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), has scheduled a stakeholders’ meeting for December 22.

Latra legal services head Mwadawa Sultan told The Citizen that the proposed regulations aim to address a significant gap in road safety oversight by formally recognising driver fatigue—a growing factor in serious road crashes.

“While current laws cover aspects like licensing and penalties for speeding, they fall short in dealing with the dangers posed by driver fatigue,” she said.

With Tanzania operating a 24-hour transport system, Ms Sultan acknowledged its advantages, yet warned of the risks involved.

“Accidents can occur not just from speeding, but also when a driver is tired, sick, or falls asleep, leading to serious collisions,” she said.

According to her, focusing solely on speeding does not address a crucial cause of road accidents.

“A driver might not be speeding, but fatigue can still result in severe consequences for passengers and other road users.”

Ms Sultan noted that some private companies in Tanzania already implement fatigue management systems, including alert devices designed to warn drivers exhibiting signs of exhaustion.

“These measures aim to prevent overworking drivers, which poses risks to passengers, other road users, and the entire transport sector,” she said.

The proposed regulations explicitly prohibit both drivers and service providers from allowing a vehicle to be driven if the driver is fatigued or suspected to be unfit to drive, citing risks to passengers, other road users and road infrastructure.

Service providers will now be required to prepare and implement a Fatigue Risk Management Plan, detailing how driving hours, rest breaks, driver exchanges and fatigue monitoring will be managed. These plans must be approved by Latra and reviewed whenever operational changes occur.

For long journeys exceeding eight driving hours, the regulations require the use of co-drivers, particularly for intercity buses, with clearly designated driver-change points. Goods-carrying and commuter vehicles will also be required to ensure driver rest or exchange once the eight-hour threshold is reached.

Drivers, for their part, will be obliged to formally declare their fitness before starting each journey, accurately record working and resting hours in an official workbook, and report fatigue whenever they are unfit to continue driving. Failure to do so may attract penalties or suspension of certification

The regulations give Latra powers to suspend or revoke licences and driver certificates for repeated violations, particularly where non-compliance poses a threat to public safety. Both drivers and service providers may also face fines or imprisonment upon conviction for breaching the rules

The regulations also place emphasis on education, requiring both drivers and service providers to have basic knowledge of the causes and prevention of fatigue, including the risks associated with long working hours, poor sleep, stress and alcohol use