Kenyan presidential candidate arrested with 445kg of bhang

By DAILY NATION

Nairobi. Former presidential aspirant Jaffer Isaak Sora has been arrested in Marsabit town after police found 445 kilograms of bhang in his vehicle.

Eastern region police boss Esther Kihiko said the 45-year-old politician was ferrying the drugs suspected to have been sourced from Ethiopia in his Toyota Prado trailer.

Mr Sora was stopped by police officers at a roadblock on Wednesday night and declined request to have his vehicle searched.

Police then arrest him and towed his vehicle to the Marsabit Police Station where they found the drugs stashed in the car trailer.

Ms Kihiko said Mr Sora will be arraigned on Thursday.