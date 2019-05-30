Kibada Gardens hosts special Iftar dinner

Dar es Salaam.Kibada Gardens is yet to open officially but even then it is already attracting attention for its breathtaking architectural design.

This week the Gardens hosted special Iftar dinner, though still under construction the event acted as the grand opening of the garden which is set to offer a new experience for event hosting in Kigamboni.

The special iftar and opening was graced by the mufti of Tanzania Abubakar Zubeir bin Ally and Turkish ambassador to Tanzania Ali Davutoglu were among other VIP dignitaries.

The evening was well hosted by radio and TV personalities Maulid Kitenge of EFM and Babie Kabae of Clouds TV.

Speaking at the event organisers said that apart from being a business venture this new event venue will focus on maintaining family values and upright living thus enhancing friendship and community service.