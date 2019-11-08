Looks don’t matter at Air Tanzania, says Minister

By The Citizen reporter,

Dodoma. One day after Kigoma South Member of Parliament Husna Mwilima shocked the house with claims that Air Tanzania’s air hostesses were not attractive enough to serve the national carrier, the ministry has responded.

The deputy minister of the ministry of works, transport and communication Atastashta Nditiye has said that government does not use beauty as as one of the key criteria when hiring staff for Air Tanzania (ATCL).

The legislator had called on the airline to emulate other carriers by hiring staff who have aesthetical qualities that attract clients to improve the airline’s visibility.

Speaking in Parliament today November 8, Nditiye said that there is a well laid down procedure that governs the hiring of staff at ATCL including the age requirement of being 18 and above.

He added that the applicant must be fluent in both Kiswahili and English and must have a certificate for either Airport Ground Service or in-flight service

“They must possess a licence from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), “ he said.

He also said that other added advantages is being knowledgeable of local issues, tourism and international affairs that are related to the industry.

“But above all they must be of good conduct which has to be proven,” said Mr Nditiye.

Other international airlines require among other issue, the mastery in spoken English and other foreign languages and the applicant must be between 18 and 26 years of age.

Air India for example demands that an air hostess have a degree in hospitality, or other graduate degree with a height of min 157.5 centimetres, proportional weight, unmarried, with perfect eyesight and in good health.