Magufuli reveals why CCM dropped former MPs Lugola and Tizeba

Mwanza. CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli has clarified on the circumstances that led the ruling party to drop former Members of Parliament for Sengerema and Mwibara

Addressing a campaign rally in Bukokwa village, Sengerema yesterday, Magufuli, said it was after taking away one vote from each of the former members of parliament, Dr Charles Tizeba (Buchosa) and Kangi Lugola of Mwibara.

He urged CCM members to break the campaign groups and strengthen unity and solidarity to seek the victory of the elected candidates.

Magufuli said the decision to take away one vote was because the members of parliament were also members of CCM’s National Executive Committee who vote in the vetting session.

Whereas Dr Tizeba and Shigongo tied with 354 votes each, Kajus and Lugola, who was former Minister of Internal Affairs each had 178 votes.

"So after taking away one vote, Dr Tizeba became the second and Shigongo the first. The same way in Mwibara, Kajus was first and Lugola finished second, "Magufuli said.

Magufuli urged farmers to take care of the harvest as they wait for better opportunities especially given the fact that some countries did not grow crops because of the Covid-19 pandemic.