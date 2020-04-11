Majaliwa, China envoy talk over coronavirus pandemic

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday received Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, and thanked her government for its support in countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We thank the government of the People’s Republic of China for the support extended to us so far including medicine and protective gear.

“And, today you have said that civil society organisations and businesspeople are still collecting other devices so that they can be brought into the country to help us prevent further infections. We thank you very much,” said Mr Majaliwa.

The Premier expressed gratitude yesterday at his Mlimwa Offices in the City of Dodoma, where he received the ambassador.

“Your country’s contribution is very important to us,” said the Prime Minister. He argued that Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar were getting Covid-19 patients because of being trade centres and pathways.

However, he said all guests entering the country are now being kept in isolation centres for 14 days, where they are get healthcare services.

“We thank Tanzanians for continuing to adhere to instructions given to them as they keep protecting themselves and taking precautions such as not moving around unnecessarily so to avoid spreading infections,” said the Premier.

Mr Majaliwa also thanked the Chinese government for caring about over 500 Tanzanian students in China during the fight against the virus.

“Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki has been regularly sending us information on how you have been assisting our students in China.”

“Today in Tanzania we have started to experience the problem that you faced. We have a few cases, but we have a big group of unknown people, who met the patients and we are still tracing and testing them.

“We continue making efforts to prevent new infections, provide education on hand washing and application of sanitisers.

“We continue to make assessments on people tested for coronavirus. We have stopped meetings and all gatherings, closed schools and colleges and halted sports activities so to avoid spreading infections,” said PM.

He informed the ambassador that Tanzania has for now closed its borders because even its neighbours have done so.

Ambassador Wang Ke sent Mr Majaliwa a message from his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

“Our Prime Minister is grateful for your letter of sympathy when our country was going through the huge calamity of the disease,” she said.