Membe ‘ready’ to resume campaign

By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo Presidential candidate Bernard Membe yesterday played down speculations about his whereabouts, stressing he was in Dubai to attend a key meeting.

Mr Membe, who served in various positions of the previous governments, said he had gone to Dubai to attend a board meeting for one of the country’s big companies where he is a member.

“I am aware of the circulating speculations about my whereabouts. However, let me be clear about this; I am a board member of one the biggest companies in Dubai. Therefore, I usually visit Dubai four times a year,” said Mr Membe.

The former minister for Foreign Affairs said this when he spoke to journalists shortly after he landed at the Dar es Salaam’s Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)-Terminal 3.

Upon his arrival yesterday at around 2pm, the ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate was received by the party’s cadres including ACT-Wazalendo Youth Wing National chairman, Mr Abdul Nondo.

His impromptu departure from the country to Dubai triggered speculations about his health and whereabouts.

Advertisement

Mr Membe added: “I failed to attend the last two board meetings due to the Covid-19 outbreak. While in Dubai, I also used the opportunity to do a medical checkup. I can declare that I am healthy and ready to continue with the election campaigns,” said Mr Membe.

Meanwhile, Mr Membe condemned the decision by the returning officers across the country to reject the party’s parliamentary and councillorship aspirants from taking part in the upcoming general election, which will take place on October 28.

“To win the election, it is imperative that you have funds and a good campaign team,” added Mr Membe.