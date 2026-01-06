Egypt not among AFCON favorites but will keep fighting, says Salah

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah said his team was not among the favorites to win the Africa Cup of Nations title, but insisted they would give their best to go deeper in the tournament in Morocco.

Liverpool forward Salah scored the third goal to secure Egypt's spot in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin on Monday.

Hossam Hassan's side are bidding to win the title for the first time since 2010 and a record eight times overall.

"I don't think we are a favourite at all (to win the title)" Salah told reporters.

"We have young players, and most of them play in Egypt. We just fight for our country... but everybody gives their best and you could see today".

The 33-year-old said there were no easy games in AFCON.

"The level is quite similar, I told the team yesterday that no side loses by four or five goals. (Benin) have a good team and a good coach... I'm glad we managed to win in the end".

Salah has scored 10 goals in 22 games in the AFCON, two fewer than Hassan El-Shazly, Egypt's all-time top scorer in the tournament and one fewer than his current coach Hassan.