Minister threatens to disband seeds agency over yields

By Louis Kolumbia @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga says he will disband the Agriculture Seeds Agency (ASA) board if it fails to meet the target of producing 5,000 tonnes of seeds in the 2019/2020 agricultural season.

He was speaking to ASA officials in Morogoro Region during his recent work visit, observing that measures would also be extended to the agency’s chief executive officer.

Mr Hasunga said despite an increase in the size of land for seeds production from 9,890 to 10,115.2 hectares, only 1,440 tonnes of seeds were produced annually, leaving over 85 percent of Tanzanians with huge demands.

“Tanzania seed demands stand at 100,086 tonnes annually. However, the country can produce and import only 57,000 tonnes of seeds, which is far below demand of farmers,” he said.

He directed the agency to make proper use of modern equipment it received recently to improve production of better seeds. He said better seeds produced domestically were the foundation and backbone of the country’s agricultural transformation from traditional subsistence agriculture to modern and agro-business.

The minister said the government would financially empower the agency to increase the number of seeds distribution centres from five to 10 to improve the agency’s distribution efficiency and reach more farmers.

The minister, who doubles as Vwawa Constituency MP, also directed the ASA CEO to ensure that challenges facing the agency as highlighted in his report were resolved.

The challenges, according to him, include, a shortage of funds, lack of the national seeds storage facility, absence of irrigation infrastructures, insufficient working equipment and scarce seeds distribution centers.