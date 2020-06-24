Morrison has requested to terminate his contract, says Yanga

Hersi who coordinated and supervised the player’s recruitment made the revelation following Morrison’s statement that he did not sign a two-year contract extension that was put on the table.

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) has said the club’s attacking midfielder Bernard Morrison has requested the club to terminate his contract so that he can join another club with a better package.

This is according to a statement issued by the Jangwani Street club through their benefactor, Engineer Hersi Saidi of GSM.

Hersi who coordinated and supervised the player’s recruitment made the revelation following Morrison’s statement that he did not sign a two-year contract extension that was put on the table.

Hersi said Morrison did not tell the truth about his new contract that has been endorsed by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and submitted to Fifa.

He said Morrison contacted him (Hersi) personally and requested to terminate contract after securing new club that have promised to give him more money compared to Yanga’s package.

“I did not agree Morrison’s with request, I told him to tell the club that want his service to contact Yanga officials and submit their offer but not for terminating the contract because it is impossible. It seems Morrison was not happy what I told him and decided to do what is going on which to me is sabotage for the club,” said Hersi.

Advertisement

Hersi said Morrison did not show up in two friendly matches before missing the upcountry league engagements against Mwadui and JKT Tanzania.

“Morrison also did not enter the team’s residential camp for unknown reasons, he is only a club player and has to know that club is bigger than him,” he said.

He explained that since the player is under contract with Yanga clubs that intend to get service must contact them not the player which is contrary to the rules and regulations.