Much in stock for Chadema women’s wing as Mdee re-elected

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kawe MP (Chadema) Ms Halima Mdee on Friday December 13, was re-elected as Chadema’s women wing (Bawacha) Chairperson, promising to establish a special program for grooming more women leaders in the party.

The outspoken legislator has been serving the position since September 2014 after she succeeded the former Chairperson Ms Susan Lyimo. Mdee garnered317 out 330 votes.

Ms Mdee was the only candidate who contested the top position. The exercise brought together political party members from ten zonesat Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam from Thursday, December 12.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Ms Mdee vowed to establish a special program aimed at building capacity of Bawacha’s new and continuing leaders on leadership and democracy.

“It is a normal thing in such election to see some of voters not voting for a certain candidate. So, to me, those who didn’t vote for me, they just exercised their rights as democratic people,” said Ms Mdee.

While, Ms Grace Tendega who served the opposition women wing since 2014 as general secretary also retained her position.She scooped 36 votes. Ms Tendega (Special seat MP-Chadema) was also the only candidate for the position.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Ms Tendega said, “I am looking forward to encouraging women to contest various leadership positions.”

The general secretary further added that, “Being in the opposition doesn’t mean you are against everything just like what other people think, but it is all about fighting for human rights, democracy, good governance and rule of law.”

Following the election, the Bawacha yesterday welcomed on board some new top leaders for Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Among others, Ms Hawa Mwaifunga and Ms Sharifa Suleiman have been elected as deputy chairpersons for Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar scooping 220 and 184 votes respectively.