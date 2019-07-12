Museveni to visit Magufuli in Chato tomorrow

By Ndeninsia Lisley, nlisley@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is set to visit Tanzania tomorrow Saturday July 13 on a one-day private visit which will take him to President Magufuli’s country home in Chato.

According to a statement issued by State House’s directorate of Presidential Communication and signed by Gerson Msigwa the two heads of states will have a private meeting while there.

Though it is more a brotherly courtesy call high on the agenda is expected to be issues within the East African Community including trade.

Mr Museveni becomes the second head of state to visit President Magufuli in Chato a week after Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta landed there to pay him a courtesy call. The president is currently on a break.