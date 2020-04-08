No union without Karume, says son

Dar es Salaam. The son

of first Zanzibar President

Abeid Amani Karume,

Mr Ali Abeid Karume, has

revealed that his father

believed in union, because

he considered Africa as

one.

Mr Ali Karume said

this during a special prayer

to commemorate 48 years

anniversary of his father’s

death in Zanzibar yesterday.

“Without Abeid Karume,

the union wouldn’t have

happened, and that is the

truth because the isles were

ruled by sultans,” he said.



“To unite countries is not a

simple task, I remember Mr

Karume because he had a

heart of sacrifice. I see a lot

of countries failing to unite

because many leaders are

selfish.”



The special prayer was

also attended by the President

of Zanzibar, Mr Ali

Mohammed Shein, Prime

Minister of the United

Republic of Tanzania

Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa,

retired President of Zanzibar

and elder son of the

late Karume, Mr Aman

Karume, wife of the late

Karume Fatma Karume

and other invited dignitaries.

Mr Abeid Karume was

assassinated on April 7, 1972

in Zanzibar Town, after four

gunmen shot him when he

was playing Mancala, popularly

known in Kiswahili as

bao, at the headquarters of

the Afro-Shirazi Party.



It was alleged that people

who killed him were among

those who were opposing

his regime.

Details obtained from different

sources say the main

gunman in the assassination

was identified as Lieutenant

Humud Mohammed

Humud.

