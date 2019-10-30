Opposition cries foul ahead of civic polls

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The main opposition party Chadema in Manyara District has complained that some of its members, who contested for civic seats, were denied ethics declaration forms.

Speaking to this paper,Chadema regional secretary Gervas Sulle said the move disqualified the members from competing in the civic election scheduled for November 24.

He said candidates for the Tlawi village chairmanship in Mbulu and members of Gehandu village government in Hanang’, were the victims.

When reached for comment,Hanang’ returning officer Pantaleo Mkangara said ethics declaration forms were distributed to all 416 suburbs.

“It isn’t true that we haven’t distributed ethics declaration forms to any suburb or village,” said MrMkangara.

In Sengerema, 25 candidates, who are contesting to become members of a village government threatened not to collect nomination forms, protesting against the ruling party CCM to endorse the first runner against a candidate, who emerged victorious in intra-party nomination.

Reports from the village indicates that MrAthumaniWambura was endorsed by the party district committee to vie for the Kahunda Village chairmanship against Mr Masasi Revi who emerged victorious during the primaries.

Ms Sikujua Mgaya, who vies for the village government membership, warned that the decision by the party may come back to hurt CCM.

“It isn’t that we are against the party, but we won’t collect nomination forms because we want justice to be done…we want Mr Revi to be reinstated,” said Ms Mgaya.

Mr Mkama Tondo, a ten cell leader in the village said they would rather vote for the opposition candidates due to the decision.

Reacting, CCM district chairman Mr Marco Makoye said the party made the decision due to recommendations made by the district political committee.