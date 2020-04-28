By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The government of the State of Palestine on Tuesday April 28 donated a sanitization tunnel that can mechanically sanitize a large number of people at locations especially health workers Tanzania.

The donation, according to the Embassy of Palestine is part of its contribution to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. “Palestine-Tanzania collaboration has successfully produced the tunnel here in Tanzania,’’ said a statement.

“The use of sanitization tunnels in Palestine has proven to be both efficient and effective in ensuring that the sanitization culture, which is vital in the fight against COVID-19 is adhered to with no side effects to the user,’’ said the statement from the Embassy.

“Noting its effectiveness the government of Palestine has placed the tunnels at different locations including sensitive and vital running institutions such as hospitals,” the statement said, adding: “The sanitization tunnel is effective in sanitizing the whole body of an individual as it allows a person to enter and fog in the sanitize for about 20 seconds.”

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Mr Hamdi Mansour AbuAli said the move targets jointly strengthening COVID-19 response in both countries and sharing the technical know-how on containment of the virus between the two countries.