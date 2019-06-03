Panic as fire breaks out at Tanesco headquarters

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Workers at the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Ltd (Tanesco) headquarters on Monday afternoon left stranded for about an hour after the fire broke out in the first floor of the building.

Tanesco communications manager Leila Muhaji promised that the company would release a statement on the matter later on.

However Fire and Rescue Force assistant Superintendent of fire Fatma Ngenya said the fire, which broke out in the line cable room was attributed to electric shot.

She said there was a reported power outage and the main switch was on, so when it came back it had a high voltage which ended up causing the shot.

"We received the news of fire at 1405Hrs, no harm has been recorded because we reached at the scene on time and by using our portable fire extinguishers, we managed to put out the fire," she said.

Ms Ngenya, who also doubles as acting Kinondoni Regional Commander said they arrived at the scene fifteen minutes after receiving the news.