Philippines ferry capsizes with 60 on board

MANILA. Philippine authorities launched a rescue operation Thursday after a ferry with at least 60 people onboard capsized in rough seas, the coast guard said.

The vessel was plying a route near the central island Cebu when its crew radioed for help, saying the vessel was taking on water.

"We do not have a tally now, but all those we recovered are alive," Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Michael Encina told AFP. "We cannot find the boat as of now."