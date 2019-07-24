President Kenyatta names new acting finance minister

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has named Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani to replace Henry Rotich in acting role at Treasury.

He has also appointed Dr Julius Monzi Muia as the Principal Secretary to replace Kamau Thugge at the ministry.

Also named in the mini-reshuffle is Torome Saitoti the PS for the State Department of Planning and Maj-Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa as the PS for the Ministry of Defence.

Following a court order issued on Tuesday, Mr Rotich and Mr Thugge cannot step into Treasury unless in the company of an investigating officer. This was after they were arraigned for corruption in the Kimwarer and Arror dams saga.

The arrests Monday of senior Treasury officials thrust the country into international limelight and affected the Kenyan shilling and yields from the Eurobond.

Besides controlling expenditure, Treasury co-ordinates the raising of debt and implementation of the national budget.

