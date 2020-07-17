President Magufuli appoints new Njombe RC to replace Ole Sendeka

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Friday July 17 made six new appointments at Regional, District and ministerial levels.

In a statement issued by State House, the President has appointed Dr Jumanne Fhika to replace Christopher Ole Sendeka as Njombe Regional commissioner.

This comes after Mr Sendeka decided to leave the regional office for elective politics where he wants to contest for a parliamentary seat.

The former deputy permanent secretary for the ministry of Natural resources Dr Aloyce Nzuki had been promoted to become the new permanent secretary taking over from Professor Adolf Mkenda.

According to chief secretary Dr Allan Kijazi, Dr Nzuki’s position will be filled in the near future.

The president has also named Mr Anthony Sanga as the new permanent Secretary at the ministry of water with Nadhifa Kemikimba becoming the new ministry of water's deputy permanent secretary.

