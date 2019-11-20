By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has expressed his disappointment with the slow pace at which the National Identification Authority is conducting the registration process.

The president directed Nida Director General Mr Arnold Kihaule to open registration offices across the country in a bid to make sure that the exercise is smoothly implemented.

The president issued the directive, when he was addressing a crowd near Msamvu bus terminal on his way to Dodoma, where he is expected to be a guest of honour at University of Dodoma 19th graduation ceremony.

One of the resident told the President that most of the citizens are forced to travel long distances to be registered because the registration centers are only located at district headquarters.

For example, the president was told that there are only two registration centers in Morogoro municipal.

One of the residents told the President that most of them have failed to register for the national IDs due to the costs that they are forced to incur.

The president, who spoke to Nida director general through the phone at the scene, ordered Nida to make sure that registration centers are opened at each district council headquarters across the country. He also directed the Nida DG to immediately go to Morororo to address the problem.

“If you are in Dar es Salaam I want you to immediately come here (Morogoro) and address the matter,” said the president.

He added, “I am aware other people from other parts of the country are encountering similar problems, I want you to address them.”