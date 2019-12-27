President Magufuli extends Sim Card registration deadline

By Alawi Masare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato . President Magufuli has today, Friday December 27, announced the extension of the deadline of biometric registration of SIM cards by 20 days with the original deadline set to end on December 31.

The President was speaking immediately after he had registered his Sim Card saying he had granted more days to allow those who were not able due to circumstances to do so.

He, however, cautioned that after 20th January there will be no further extension calling on Tanzania Communication regulatory authority to lock out all who will have not adhered to call to register.

“This kind of registration is important for national security and will help to address fraud incidents involving mobile phones,” he said in a statement.

“Those who did not make it until now should use this window to secure their IDs or numbers and register their Sim cards as required,” added the President.

Queues of Tanzanians were witnessed in the National Identification Authority (Nida) offices seeking either their IDs or respective numbers as the deadline for registration draws near.

