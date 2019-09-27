By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

New York. Tanzania’s minister of foreign affairs and East African Cooperation Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi, yesterday met the UN Secretary General António Guterres on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two discussed a wide range of issues concerning Tanzania and the whole great Lakes region

According to information from the UN the Tanzanian diplomat and the UN Chief discussed regional developments including the situation in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Mr Antonio Guterres thanked Tanzania for its significant peacekeeping contributions and reiterated United Nations readiness to support national efforts in preventing violent extremism in both Tanzania and the entire region.

Prof Kabudi was appointed Tanzania’s top diplomat in March 2019 swapping positions with Augustine Mahiga who went on to become Justice Minister.

Prior to meeting the UN Secretary General on Thursday, Kabudi had met US President Donald Trump though details of their discussion are yet to be made public.