Relief as fuel prices drop drastically in Tanzania

Motorists in Dar es Salaam will buy petrol at a cap price of Sh1868, diesel at 1846 whereas kerosene will cost Sh1,568.

Dar es Salaam. The retail and wholesale prices for the petroleum products, imported through Dar es Salaam port, for May have dropped compared to prices recorded on April, 2020, thanks to the fall in the world market prices according to Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

The new retail prices released by the regulator which takes effect from Wednesday, May 6, shows cap price for a litre of petrol has decreased by Sh219 (equivalent to 10.5 per cent), diesel has dropped by Sh143 (7.17 per cent) whereas a litre of kerosene is now Sh355 less (equivalent to 18.45 per cent).

Ewura’s statement shows that retail prices for petrol and diesel in Northern regions including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara have also dropped by Sh463 per litre (21.88 per cent), Sh377 per litre (18.21 per cent) respectively.

Those in Tanga, Same, Manyara , Arusha , Mwanga, Moshi are the greatest beneficiaries as they are set to buy Petrol at less than Sh1800.

Ewura has attribuited the fall in prices due to the global trends that has largely affected oil prices at the World Market.