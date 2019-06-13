Russia's 'sexiest poker player' is found dead in her bathroom

Moscow. A 26-year-old woman dubbed Russia's 'sexiest poker player' has been found dead from a suspected massive electric shock in her bathroom.

Liliya Novikova had been alone at home and her body was discovered on the floor of her bathroom in Moscow.

She is believed to have been charging her phone or another device in the bathroom when she was electrocuted, UK’s Daily Mail reported.

Ms Novikova was highly skilled with numbers with a first class degree in engineering from a top Russian university.

She had shunned offers to work at leading industrial companies and instead became a professional poker star with a lucrative career.

Famous both as an online and real-life player, she featured in her own poker web channels.

She is reported to have had a contract with PokerStars online card room, and ran her own web masterclasses and workshops for beginners.

Russia's Channel 5 mourned the death of the country's 'sexiest poker player'.

She had also previously been described as Russia's 'most beautiful poker player'.

Ms Novikova's parents became worried when she did not answer her phone in her flat on prestigious Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

They asked a neighbour to check the apartment, and her body was found on the bathroom floor.

The Russian Investigative Committee said: 'During the first checks of young woman's dead body, signs of electric shock trauma were registered.'

Some reports say the device, thought to be her phone, was 'faulty' but others say she died because she banged her head as a result of the electric shock.