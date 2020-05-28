By Garang Malak

The newly appointed chairman of the South Sudan's reconstituted National Committee on Covid-19 has tested positive for the coronavirus, the national ministry of health has confirmed.

Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi is the fifth South Sudan's senior government official to publicly announce his test results following last week's announcement by the First Vice President Riek Machar and his wife Aneglina Teny – the minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs who publicly revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Abdelbagi is the fifth vice president in the country’s unity government

Days after Dr Machars' announcement, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth also confirmed he was positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday this week, former South Sudan’s minister for national security, Dr Majak Agoot, revealed his laboratory results via Twitter, stating that was doing well after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking on the state-run TV SSBC Wednesday night, VP Abdelbagi confirmed his laboratory results and called on the public to adhere to preventive measures in order to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“The task-force is working tirelessly to curb the level of spread and transmission. However, the general public must comply with such regulations in order to enable us fight coronavirus effectively,” Mr Abdelbagi said.

South Sudan on Wednesday night also confirmed new 188 Covid-19 cases. This brought the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the country to 994, with six recoveries and 10 deaths.

The country recorded its first Covid-19 case on April 5, a 29-year-old woman who had arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28.

Days after the confirmation, President Salva Kiir imposed restrictions including a ban on all public gatherings, closure of all learning institutions and enforcement of a curfew, among other measures to prevent further spread.

Weeks ago, different South Sudanese stakeholders criticised President Kiir for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, warning that country may experience a surge of the pandemic.

In the past three weeks, all interstate movements had resumed.

Juba has also allowed resumption of both domestic and international flights.