Maternity leave is not a disruption

Women’s month is always a powerful reminder of the conversations we still need to have out loud. It is an opportunity to look honestly at how women experience work and life.

Today, I want to talk about maternity leave, because in many workplaces it is still treated as an inconvenience for women to manage. It is quietly framed as a personal life moment entering a professional space, something to be accommodated as long as it does not interrupt progress. When that becomes the internal unspoken story, women preparing to step away often carry guilt.

That guilt often shows up as overcompensation, sometimes this means longer hours in the final months, excessive documentation, constant apologies for stepping away and excessive reassurances that nothing will fall apart for fear of being forgotten, replaced, or quietly sidelined. These emotions are not a reflection of a woman’s commitment to her work, they’re signals of how the system around her defines continuity, care, and leadership.

Preparing for maternity leave is not a personal favour an organisation extends to women. It is a test of an organisation's structural maturity, psychological safety, and leadership.

When maternity leave is accompanied by anxiety and resentment, the issue is rarely the leave itself. It is what the organisation has failed to prepare for. Guilt should not have to be an inevitable part of motherhood at work.

Organisations that are psychologically safe do not rely on one person holding everything together, they plan for absence because they understand that work is a system, not a one-woman heroic performance. So if you are a new, soon-to-be mom struggling with the weight of change, recognise that this weight is not yours to carry alone.

Psychologically safe work environments distribute knowledge early, clarify ownership clearly, and treat transitions as part of normal operations rather than exceptional disruptions. In these environments, maternity leave does not feel like abandonment. It feels like a planned handover within a team that knows how to carry shared responsibility.

Mature leadership recognises that no role should be so fragile that one person’s temporary absence destabilises it. If it does, that fragility existed long before the pregnancy announcement.

Gender equity in practice is revealed in these moments too. When women are expected to emotionally manage their absence while systems remain unchanged, equity is being outsourced to individual resilience. When preparation is thoughtful, early, and collective, the organisation signals that women’s contributions are valued beyond their physical presence at a desk.

None of this diminishes the importance of clear handovers or responsible planning. Preparation matters, but preparation should not be penance. If you are a woman preparing for maternity leave, you are not exiting irresponsibly, you’re transitioning after contributing sustained labour that supported the organisation’s goals. You are allowed to step into this next chapter without explaining yourself or shrinking your worth. Nothing about this transition erases what you’ve already built, it should reflect your credibility.

When organisations design maternity leave well, the effects are meaningful and guilt diminishes because responsibility is shared. Resentment fades because expectations are clarified early and any anxiety eases because leaders planned ahead rather than reacting late. And women are able to mark an important family milestone without questioning their value or replaceability.