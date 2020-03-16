Kenyan Premier League suspended

Nairobi. The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has postponed the next two rounds of top-flight matches following the government’s directive to ban public gatherings after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country last week. In a circular sent to all soccer clubs in the country, KPL says it will continue to monitor the situation, hoping that the league resumes on the first April weekend.

“Following confirmation from the government on Friday of the first Coronavirus disease case in the country, Kenyan Premier League has postponed the next two rounds of league matches,” KPL said in a statement.

“This measure is in line with the directives from the ministry of Health, the ministry of Interior and the Coordination of National Government suspending all public gatherings, meetings, religious crusades and games,” the statement says.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had on Friday directed cancellation of all football league matches across all the tiers effective on Monday (today).

Meanwhile, Nairobi City Stars moved 10 points up at the top of the National Super League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-players Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Gambian striker Ebrima Sanneh struck the winner at the death in the ill-tempered match played behind closed doors due to the fears of he spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The first case of the virus was reported in Kenya on Friday, prompting Football Kenya Federation to bar fans from attending the matches that were allowed this weekend.

Stima’s defender, Joseph Shikokoti, was sent off the pitchin the 83rd minute after receiving a second booking.