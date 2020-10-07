The Bank’s Full Digital Bank on Mobile has revolutionized banking in Tanzania offering convenience, affordability, security and a lifestyle to the Bank’s clients. It’s also an award-winning platform having led to the Bank winning the Global FinanceBest Consumer Digital Bank Award in Tanzania mid last month, and for the third time in a row.

By The Citizen Reporter

More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania has hosted its clients to the voice of clients session geared towards directly listening to its clients’ feedback and suggestions, an event that attracted both Individual and SME companies.

Speaking at the event, the bank’s head of retail banking, Mr Ajmair Riaz, thanked their clients for their business and loyalty to the Bank and reminded them of the Bank’s commitment to further expand the reach of its products and services through its full digital bank on mobile.

Mr. Riaz highlighted how banking continues to shift with changes and upgrades in technology noting that clients are now demanding for more than just banking products services.

Expounding on the reach aspect and the bank’s contribution to financial inclusion, Mr. Riaz further touched on the bank’s full digital bank on mobile highlighting that prospective clients can now fully open accounts without visiting the Bank’s branches at any point of the process.

“As we mark the Customer Service Week, we are here to sincerely thank our clients for their business and loyalty and we commit to continuing to serve them better and offer them world class products and services.

In addition to that, we continue to deliver on our purpose which is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity. One of the big ways in which we are driving commerce and prosperity is through expanding access to our products and services via our Full Digital Bank on Mobile. This is also aligned to our commitment to further deepen financial services access in Tanzania.” Mr. Riaz said.

