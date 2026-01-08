Aga Khan Hospital gets coveted approval for fourth time in a row

Dar es Salaam. Aga Khan Hospital (AKH), Dar es Salaam, has reinforced its position as a national and regional leader in healthcare quality and patient safety by receiving the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), United States, for the fourth consecutive time.

The JCI accreditation is recognised globally as the highest standard in safe, effective, and patient-centred healthcare. AKH-D remains the only hospital in Tanzania to hold this distinguished recognition.

Since its first JCI accreditation in 2016, Aga Khan Hospital has successfully maintained re-accreditation twice, with the fourth award in 2025 demonstrating the institution’s unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

For the first time, the entire accreditation assessment was conducted virtually—a milestone hailed as a major achievement, reflecting the hospital’s technological capability and readiness to meet international standards even through remote evaluation.

During this year’s assessment, the hospital was commended for the robustness of its medical leadership, operational systems, and a culture of high-quality patient care. Beyond the formal scoring metrics, the JCI surveyors praised AKH-D for several areas of quality that exceeded international benchmarks.

Surveyors highlighted the hospital’s exemplary change management practices, particularly the rapid and successful implementation of the integrated Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, completed within just two months.

The panel emphasised that these successes reflect not only technological capacity but also institutional discipline, staff engagement, and a shared commitment to innovation that enhances patient care.

“Receiving JCI accreditation for the fourth time is a testament to the dedication of our doctors, nurses, administrators, and all staff at Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam, who work tirelessly every day to uphold international standards while providing compassionate, patient-centred care to communities across Tanzania,” said Sisawo Konteh, Chief Executive Officer of Aga Khan Health Services in Tanzania.

He added that the achievement also underscores the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) ongoing investment in strengthening healthcare systems and expanding access to quality services in the region.

“Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing service quality, expanding specialist care, and embracing innovation to deliver internationally benchmarked healthcare and set new standards of excellence in Tanzania and beyond,” Mr Konteh said.

Aga Khan Health Services (AKHS) is one of three AKDN institutions supporting healthcare activities, alongside the Aga Khan Foundation and Aga Khan University.

Together, these institutions provide quality healthcare to an estimated 14 million people annually, with a strong focus on planning, training, and human resource development.