By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) on Tuesday, August 17, has said that they have temporarily suspended operations in Tanzania as it seeks reconciliation with the Police force.

This comes after the Police force ordered the CRDB to block the THRDC’s account, for allegedly signing contracts with donors without consulting the Treasury Office and office of the Registrar of NGOs.

“Dear members and stakeholders, following an emergency Board of directors meeting, the Board has come into conclusion to temporarily suspend the Coalition’s operations until further notice. The board apologises its members and stakeholders for the inconveniences caused by the decision including the delay in payments and related issues,” reads a part of a public statement issued on Tuesday by THRDC Board Chairperson Ms Vicky Ntetema.

On Friday, August 14, THRDC received complaints from some of its members who claimed that they were denied access to receive funds via the Coalition’s bank account (CRDB), a part of the statement reads.

“It was due to this, THRDC on Saturday sought assistance from the bank, and they came to realize that the account was blocked by the bank—ordered by the Police Force head offices pending interrogation,” writes the board chair.

According to the statement, THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengerumwa on Monday, August 16 was summoned at the Police Force head offices for interrogation in connection to the alleged offence.

