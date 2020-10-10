TTB signs pact with media and airline companies

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) has entered into a partnership with Clouds Media Group and Precision Air to promote domestic tourism.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that signed on Friday, October 9, was followed by the TTB’s campaign that intends to send 100 couples to Serengeti National Park to watch the wildebeest migration return from the Maasai Mara.

In the MoU the Clouds media for 36 weeks through their programs will promote domestic tourism which will encourage Tanzanians to travel from one region to another and see for themselves the attractions available.

TTB director for marketing and communications Mindy Kasiga said Precision Air on the other hand for twelve months will promote and offer reduce price for campaigns that will be offered by the board.

"As the tourism industry begins to return to its rightful place after Covid-19, there is a need to start making a habit for Tanzanians to visit attractions that are available in the country, so these two companies will help motivate people," she said.

She said on Friday October 16, 100 couples will travel to Serengeti whereby the airline company has offered to reduce the price as well as hotels.

Advertisement