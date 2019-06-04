The Temeke Municipal Council signed contracts with five firms on Tuesday, June 04, 2019, that will see the latter constructing roads and drainage systems in different wards across the district.

Dar es Salaam. The Temeke Municipal Council signed contracts with five firms on Tuesday, June 04, 2019, that will see the latter constructing roads and drainage systems in different wards across the district.

The Sh62.4 billion contracts are part of the wider Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP) which is bankrolled by a loan from World Bank to the Government of Tanzania.

The director for Temeke Municipality, Ludubilo Mwakibibi, said in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday that the firms are required to complete actual construction of the roads and drainage systems in a period of 15 months.

The firm include: China Railway Seventh Group Co Ltd, CRJE (East Afrika) Ltd, Jassie & Company Ltd and Eristic (T) Investment Ltd.

"The agreements that we are signing today will facilitate the construction of roads and improvement of social services for Bustani, Sabasaba and Relini areas at Mtoni Ward. A total of Sh18.4 billion will be spent in these three areas,” he said.

Another Sh12.6 billion will be spent on similar services at Mbagara Ward’s Kizinga and Baghdad areas.

“The agreements also involve the construction of drainage system infrastructure to control floods at Gerezani Creek, with a total of Sh18.7 billion budgeted for the task,” said Mwakibibi.

Temeke Municipality will also spend Sh8.4 billion on a project that will project flooding at Mzinga River while another Sh4.1 billion will be spent on purchasing facilities for transporting trash from various locations within the district.

According to Mr Mwakibibi as of June 3, 2019, Temeke Municipality had received Sh210 billion for construction of various infrastructure projects and for purchasing facilities for transporting garbage from the area.