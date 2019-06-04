By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) is injecting around Sh4 billion of its monthly collections back into activities that are meant to improve availability of the vital liquid to city residents.

The Dawasa chief executive officer, Mr Cyprian Luhemeja, said on Tuesday, June 04, 2019, that the reinvestment seeks to ensure that water woes become a thing of the past to residents across Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

Dawasa, which was restructured last year following its being merged with the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco), collects an average of Sh10 billion per month.

"At times when funds from the government and development partners are delayed, we use our own internally-source money to ensure that residents of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions are able to get water as required,” Mr Luhemeja said.

He was speaking to members of the political committee of the ruling CCM from Dar es Salaam region when they (the members) toured various water projects in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

Ms Kate Kamba, the committee’s chairperson, led the group during the tour.

According to Mr Luhemeja, so far Dawasa has been able to implement 16 water projects using its internally-sourced funds.

CCM's regional secretary for Dar es Salaam, Mr Zachariah Mwansasu, said the decision to go on a tour of ater projects in Dar es Salaam and coast regions was meant to see how the party’s 2015 election manifesto was being implemented.