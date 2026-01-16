Manager Jayzow’s mission to build Tanzania’s music icons through fresh talents

In an era when Tanzania’s music industry is increasingly defined by instant hits, viral moments, and the commercial magnetism of established superstars, Juma Hamad, better known as Manager Jayzow, has chosen to swim against the current.

An award-winning mainstream Bongo Flava music manager and respected arts stakeholder, Jayzow brings nearly a decade of experience to the table.

Yet instead of chasing immediate returns or the allure of already-famous artistes, he has deliberately committed his time, resources, and reputation to nurturing young, relatively unknown talent.

For Jayzow, the future of Tanzania’s music industry lies not in chasing viral trends but in patient, purposeful development.

His reputation as an award-winning manager has cemented his credibility within entertainment circles, a recognition that reflects years of steady work behind the scenes.

But despite the accolades and industry recognition, Jayzow has resisted the temptation to manage only established artistes.

He chooses instead to focus on those at the very start of their journey, convinced that shaping raw talent offers a deeper, longer-lasting impact than merely riding the wave of fame.

Jayzow’s name is familiar in Tanzania’s entertainment circles.

Over the years, he has worked with notable artistes, including Bongo Flava’s A-list singer Maua Sama, gaining firsthand experience of how fame, brand power, and commercial success operate at the top of the industry.

For many managers, exposure to such high-profile work becomes a springboard to chasing only the biggest names, artistes who already command large audiences, endorsement deals, and packed concert venues.

But for Jayzow, however, the experience produced a very different conclusion.

“Managing a big artiste is important, but I realised that the real work and the real impact are at the beginning of an artiste’s journey,” shares the manager

Further adds, “I believe true success is not managing what is already made but being part of building something from the ground up,” he says.

His approach stands out in a competitive industry where managers often vie to sign chart-topping talent, driven by the promise of faster returns and lower risk.

Jayzow, however, argues that such short-term thinking overlooks the deeper responsibility of management, a profession that requires vision, patience, and long-term planning.

“I saw an opportunity to leave a lasting mark by investing in new talent,” he details “You know, giving them direction and building strong foundations that can stand the test of time”

Manager Jayzow explains that when one help shape an artiste from the start, “you are not just chasing money, you are shaping culture,”

Working with emerging artistes, however, is far from glamorous. Unlike established artistes who have already learnt the rhythms of the industry, contracts, deadlines, branding, and public pressure, young artistes arrive with raw ambition and big dreams.

But often little understanding of the discipline required to sustain a career.

Jayzow says, “The biggest challenge is building discipline, business understanding, and resilience”

Adds that many upcoming artistes are influenced by what they see on social media and think success comes overnight.

“While established artistes already understand that growth takes time, sacrifice, and consistency,” says Jayzow.

This gap between expectation and reality is where Jayzow believes management matters most. He describes his role not merely as a negotiator or deal-maker.

As a mentor and guide, sometimes even a disciplinarian, tasked with shaping both the artiste and the individual behind the music.

To manage the inherent risks of developing young talent, Jayzow says he is highly selective in choosing whom to work with. Talent, while essential, is only part of the equation.

“I look for genuine talent, good values, willingness to learn, and a strong work ethic” explains the manager

A good voice or catchy sound according to him can open door.

“Although character, vision, and discipline determine how long you stay in the room,” he explains.

Once Jayzow commits to an artiste, his approach is firmly long-term. Rather than chasing viral hits or fleeting trends, he focuses on building sustainable careers.

Artistes under his guidance are expected to understand their brand, market, and value from early on.

“I see them becoming professional artistes recognised nationally and internationally. Within five years, they should have strong personal brands, sustainable income, and a clear understanding of their worth in the industry,” he says.