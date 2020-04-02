By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s immigration department said on Thursday, 02 April 2020 that it was issuing up to three months in grace period for visitors whose visa applications had been granted but they were unable to travel due to the spread of coronavirus.

“With the coronavirus outbreak,…Tanzania Immigration Services Department would like to inform the general public that prospective visitors, who were already granted Visa Grant Notices but could not travel, an extension of three months period is granted from their Visa start date,” the Immigration Department says in the statement dated April 2, 2020.

Visitors - whose visa/passes have expired or were about to expire but due to the outbreak of coronavirus they are unable to leave the country - will have a one-month extension that’s free of charge.

“They are required to report to the nearest Immigration Office for one month extension. However, if the situation persists after expiry of such extension, holders are advised to report at the Immigration Office at Kurasini in Dar es Salaam,” reads the statement, signed by the Department’s chief spokesperson, Mr Paul Mselle.

Similarly, holders of expired resident permits, visitors pass, exemption certificates and dependant pass have been granted a one-month grace period to stay in Tanzania.

After one month, people in the category will have to report to Kurasini in Dar es Salaam for further directives.

