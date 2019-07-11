By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has today Thursday, July 11, 2019 appointed professional footballer Mbwana Samatta as it ambassador in efforts to promote Tanzania's tourist sites globaly.

His appointment was officially announced by the TTB Managing Director Ms Devota Mdachi during a news conference held in Dar es Salaam.

Samatta who plays for Belgian side Genk and captain for the Tanzania national football team on Tuesday signed a two year Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) with the TTB to officially start serving his new role.

According to Ms Mdachi Samatta through his social networks will help to promote tourist attraction sites worldwide given his popularity both in Tanzania and abroad.

Ms Mdachi further said that the management of the board will organize a domestic tour to enable the player to visit the country's tourist attraction sites including the national parks so as to learn more about the sites.

"It is a great honour for me to be appointed in this important role. I'm dedicated towards promoting Tanzania's tourist attractions wherever I go," said Mbwana Samatta