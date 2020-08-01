Tanzania bans Kenya Airways from its airspace

Tanzania has banned Kenya Airways from flying into the country until further notice.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) said in a statement that is has revoked approval granted to Kenya Airways to resume international flights to Tanzania "on reciprocal basis”.

"The authority regrets to inform you that, on a reciprocal basis, the Tanzanian government has decided to nullify its approval for Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar/Kilimanjaro/Zanzibar effective August 1, 2020 until further notice," the statement by TCAA director general Hamza. S. Johari said.