Ex-Arsenal star Partey charged with rape and sexual assault in UK

London. Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged in the United Kingdom with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault following a three-year investigation by Scotland Yard.

Partey, 32, who recently parted ways with Arsenal after his contract expired on June 30, faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three women. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2022.

The Ghanaian international is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, Partey has denied all the allegations.

“Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him,” Ms Wiltshire said. “He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

According to the Metropolitan Police, the investigation began in February 2022 after officers received an initial report of rape.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022 but was not publicly identified at the time and continued playing for Arsenal while the investigation progressed. Reports indicate he played over 50 matches for the Gunners while on bail.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said police remain focused on supporting the women involved.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” he said. “We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

None of the alleged victims can be named for legal reasons.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in October 2020 and made 167 appearances for the London club, scoring nine goals. Despite battling injuries, he was a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad last season, helping Arsenal reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Earlier this year, Partey won Ghana’s Footballer of the Year award. He recently indicated that his family would play a crucial role in deciding his next career move as he searches for a new club.

“I think the first thing is where are you happy and where do you feel at home,” Partey said in a recent interview. “There are a lot of things where you have to look now with a family, where you want them to be happy. When you are young you just play anywhere.”

As legal proceedings continue, Partey remains without a club following the end of his five-year stint at Arsenal.