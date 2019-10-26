The Citizen News Tanzania’s another new Boeing 787-58 touches down in Dar Saturday October 26 2019 By John Namkwahe and Gadiosa Lyamtei @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.comDar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, October 26, 2019, led scores of Tanzanians at a colourful event to receive another new plane -- Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.The plane arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam at around 2:39pm from Toronto.The arrival of the plane will make the ATCL’s fleet to seven new planes, which include 3 Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400s, 2 Airbus 220-300 and 2 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.Before the arrival of the plane purchased by the government, Chief Secretary Dr John Kijazi and Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Dr Leonard Chamuriho, signed a leasing agreement.Speaking after receiving the plane, President Magufuli urged ATCL to utilize it according to the leasing agreement.“These planes (which the government has been procuring) have been acquired by using public funds and not by TTCL’s. So, you should make sure that you use them (planes) commercially in order to recover the money,” said President Magufuli. Also Read How Sinyanga residents are coping with nagging drought Why Tanzania wants Zim sanctions lifted Why Tanzania deserves a bigger share in Barrick Gold deal Advertisement Dr Chamulilo revealed that the new plane has 262 seater’s capacity.The plane flew non-stop to Dar es Salaam from Toronto using 18 hours.The PS further revealed that the government has signed agreement to purchase more planes including 3 Bombardier Q400 by June next year.“We have already signed agreements with the manufacturer to purchase more planes in the near future. The ATCL’s target is to have 14 planes in its fleet by 2022,” said the PS. In the headlines PCCB continues holding Shamte Authorities continued to detain businessman Salum Shamte for the eighth day yesterday, even as Why Tanzania wants Zim sanctions lifted How Sinyanga residents are coping with nagging drought Why Tanzania deserves a bigger share in Barrick Gold deal SMEs appeal for interest rate caps on bank loans Makonda orders arrest of contractors Minister dismisses reports on Tanzania receiving new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner