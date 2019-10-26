Tanzania’s another new Boeing 787-58 touches down in Dar

By John Namkwahe and Gadiosa Lyamtei @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, October 26, 2019, led scores of Tanzanians at a colourful event to receive another new plane -- Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The plane arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam at around 2:39pm from Toronto.

The arrival of the plane will make the ATCL’s fleet to seven new planes, which include 3 Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400s, 2 Airbus 220-300 and 2 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Before the arrival of the plane purchased by the government, Chief Secretary Dr John Kijazi and Permanent Secretary at the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Dr Leonard Chamuriho, signed a leasing agreement.

Speaking after receiving the plane, President Magufuli urged ATCL to utilize it according to the leasing agreement.

“These planes (which the government has been procuring) have been acquired by using public funds and not by TTCL’s. So, you should make sure that you use them (planes) commercially in order to recover the money,” said President Magufuli.

Dr Chamulilo revealed that the new plane has 262 seater’s capacity.

The plane flew non-stop to Dar es Salaam from Toronto using 18 hours.

The PS further revealed that the government has signed agreement to purchase more planes including 3 Bombardier Q400 by June next year.