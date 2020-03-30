Testimonial: Due in the middle of a pandemic

By Tasneem Hassanali and Agencies

There’s no guide for “What to Expect When You’re Expecting During a Pandemic” at bookstores — not that many of us could even get to a local bookstore to buy one in the age of social distancing — but it’s something a lot could really use right now

healthIt’s a scary time for pregnant women like 27-year-old Hadija Husein.

“Every day there is a new piece of information in the news about the risks to pregnant women, newborns and small children when it comes to the spread of Covid-19, because every day we’re learning a little more about how the new virus works,” she explains.