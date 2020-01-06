Police are holding three people who were arrested on Sunday after they attempted to break into a British army base in Nanyuki.

The suspects are being held over terrorism links.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya Monday morning confirmed the Sunday evening arrests, saying the suspects are being interrogated by detectives.

The motive of the attempted forced entry into the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) remains unclear but the three are suspected to have been spying on it.

TRACKED DOWN

“They tried to force their way there but they could not. So they were tracked down. They just had cameras I think, but we are still interrogating them to find out the truth,” Mr Natembeya said on the phone.

According to reports, the three had tried to enter the army base and failed but were caught on surveillance cameras.

The army base is said to have circulated the footage to local law enforcers who tracked down the suspects.

They were arrested at around 5 pm near Nanyuki Police Station, a short distance from the BATUK army base.